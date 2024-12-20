ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,292 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.07% of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 57,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 16,412 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP raised its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 49,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,496 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 901.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 26,053 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF stock opened at $22.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.08.

About ARK Genomic Revolution ETF

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

