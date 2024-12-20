Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ATKR. KeyCorp cut their target price on Atkore from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Atkore from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $102.00 target price (up from $93.00) on shares of Atkore in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $135.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

Atkore Price Performance

NYSE:ATKR opened at $82.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Atkore has a 52 week low of $76.01 and a 52 week high of $194.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 2.10.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $788.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.49 million. Atkore had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 32.14%. Atkore’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Atkore will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio is 10.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,667,290.30. This trade represents a 1.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 13,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,251,417.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,530.72. This trade represents a 32.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,924 shares of company stock worth $1,614,975. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Atkore by 26.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,234,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,599,000 after acquiring an additional 261,234 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 1,047.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 224,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,260,000 after purchasing an additional 204,723 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 773,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,395,000 after purchasing an additional 144,283 shares in the last quarter. M&G PLC purchased a new position in Atkore during the 3rd quarter worth $9,123,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its position in Atkore by 331.6% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 125,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after buying an additional 96,724 shares in the last quarter.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

See Also

