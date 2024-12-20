Autodesk Adds Two New Directors to Its Board, Announces Other Board Changes

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) recently filed a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission, detailing significant updates to its Board of Directors. The Board of Directors of Autodesk, a leading software company based in San Francisco, made key appointments and amendments on December 18, 2024.

Get alerts:

In particular, the Board increased the number of authorized Board members by two, bringing the total count to thirteen. John T. Cahill and Ram Krishnan were appointed to fill the two additional vacancies. Both new directors, as non-employee members, will be compensated in accordance with the company’s Director Compensation Policy and a Restricted Stock Unit award agreement for directors.

Notably, there are no pre-existing arrangements between either Cahill or Krishnan and any other individuals that led to their appointments. Additionally, neither director has any familial relationships with existing Autodesk directors, executives, or nominated personnel. Both Cahill and Krishnan will also adhere to Autodesk’s standard indemnification agreement, and no other significant agreements were entered into in relation to their appointments.

The company issued a press release on the same day, December 18, 2024, officially announcing the appointment of Cahill and Krishnan to the Board. This press release, filed as Exhibit 99.1 in the Form 8-K, highlighted the extensive experience and expertise that the new directors bring to Autodesk.

Moreover, as part of the changes, Lorrie Norrington informed the Board of her decision not to stand for re-election at Autodesk’s 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Elizabeth Rafael, on the other hand, will transition to an Advisor role within the company until April 30, 2025, assisting in the onboarding of the Chief Financial Officer while continuing to serve as a Board member.

With these alterations to its Board composition, Autodesk continues to focus on strengthening its governance and leadership structure to drive strategic initiatives and enhance shareholder value. The newly appointed directors, Cahill and Krishnan, are expected to bring significant leadership and industry experience to the company as it enters a new phase of growth and innovation.

Autodesk is known for its technology solutions that cater to designers, engineers, and creators across various industries. The company’s commitment to strong corporate governance and valuable Board oversight remains a key component of its operational strategy and vision for the future.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Autodesk’s 8K filing here.

About Autodesk

(Get Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also