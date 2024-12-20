Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 91.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,504 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,599 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $5,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BOH. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.0% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 19,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 29.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of Hawaii news, insider Matthew Emerson sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $97,925.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,327.59. The trade was a 8.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

BOH stock opened at $68.21 on Friday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1 year low of $54.50 and a 1 year high of $82.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.52.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $265.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on BOH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.83.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

