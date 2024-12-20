Barclays PLC Acquires 27,792 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 96.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,792 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,990,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $772,234,000 after buying an additional 3,608,542 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,639,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $388,581,000 after buying an additional 410,284 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,200,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 561,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,964,000 after buying an additional 16,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,549,000 after buying an additional 107,653 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

TIP stock opened at $106.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.67 and a 12-month high of $111.06.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

