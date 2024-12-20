Barclays PLC Acquires 44,022 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 292,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,022 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.29% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $6,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTLA. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 1,664.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 763.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTLA. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $76.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.94.

Insider Activity at Intellia Therapeutics

In related news, CAO Michael P. Dube sold 2,012 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $38,248.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,698.12. This trade represents a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $12.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.72 and a 200-day moving average of $20.36. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.79 and a one year high of $34.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.76.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.38) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.