Barclays PLC Boosts Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Barclays PLC raised its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 327,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,054 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.12% of FS KKR Capital worth $6,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FSK. Tower Bridge Advisors acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Insider Activity at FS KKR Capital

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.31 per share, for a total transaction of $106,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,238. This trade represents a 11.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 11,500 shares of company stock worth $248,910 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of FSK stock opened at $21.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.31. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.25. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $22.39.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $441.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a yield of 12.7%. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous None dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 136.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, B. Riley cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FS KKR Capital

About FS KKR Capital

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.