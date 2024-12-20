Barclays PLC Buys 19,589 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 449,839 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,589 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $6,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in F.N.B. during the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 1.0% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 846,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,585,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 2.4% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 35,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 84,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.99. F.N.B. Co. has a 52-week low of $12.49 and a 52-week high of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $413.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.80 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 16.29%. On average, analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FNB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Stephens raised their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

View Our Latest Report on F.N.B.

Insider Activity at F.N.B.

In related news, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $2,062,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,652,229 shares in the company, valued at $27,261,778.50. This trade represents a 7.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F.N.B. Company Profile

(Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.