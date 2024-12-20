Barclays PLC Buys 338,642 Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Free Report) by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 548,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 338,642 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 1.34% of PlayAGS worth $6,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in PlayAGS by 193.4% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in PlayAGS by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in PlayAGS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PlayAGS by 12.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

PlayAGS Stock Performance

NYSE AGS opened at $11.49 on Friday. PlayAGS Inc has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $11.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average of $11.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49. The firm has a market cap of $470.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.59 and a beta of 2.32.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

