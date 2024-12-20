Barclays PLC Decreases Stake in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) by 15.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 463,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,320 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $6,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BUR. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 503.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,481 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Burford Capital by 27.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Burford Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Burford Capital in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:BUR opened at $12.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 15.75 and a quick ratio of 15.75. Burford Capital Limited has a one year low of $12.07 and a one year high of $16.77. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.41.

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

