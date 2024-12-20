Barclays PLC Grows Stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 245.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,278 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $5,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of COPX. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 57,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 12,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:COPX opened at $38.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.21. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $33.90 and a 1-year high of $52.90.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Company Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

