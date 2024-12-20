Barclays PLC Has $5.89 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Barclays PLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,500 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $5,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWY. Sun Life Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 46.0% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 1,490,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,525,000 after buying an additional 469,500 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,263,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,474,000 after acquiring an additional 419,112 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 519,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,365,000 after purchasing an additional 289,047 shares during the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,252,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 15,976.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 233,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,517,000 after purchasing an additional 232,452 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock opened at $52.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.25. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52 week low of $51.99 and a 52 week high of $69.51.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

