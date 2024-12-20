Barclays PLC Has $5.99 Million Stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,724 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.06% of EastGroup Properties worth $5,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,131,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 479,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,533,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 4.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 8.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $198.00 to $193.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $214.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.80.

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

Shares of EGP stock opened at $158.74 on Friday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.23 and a 52 week high of $192.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $162.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.52 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 37.19%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 115.70%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

