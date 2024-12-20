Barclays PLC Has $6.07 Million Position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 317.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 909,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 691,862 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $6,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 1.0% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 248,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Hecla Mining by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 338,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Hecla Mining by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HL shares. National Bank Financial cut Hecla Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.94.

Hecla Mining Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE HL opened at $4.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.85. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $7.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.75 and a beta of 1.92.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $245.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.0138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Hecla Mining Profile

(Free Report)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.