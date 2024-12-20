Barclays PLC Has $6.22 Million Stock Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 243.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,802 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $6,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFG. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 696 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus raised shares of National Fuel Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Insider Transactions at National Fuel Gas

In related news, insider Justin I. Loweth sold 19,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $1,216,257.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,841 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,439.07. This represents a 31.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 1,700 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $103,309.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,496.31. The trade was a 17.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,232 shares of company stock worth $1,945,367 over the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NFG stock opened at $59.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 73.25 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.25. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $45.32 and a one year high of $65.06.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 254.32%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

