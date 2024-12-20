Barclays PLC Has $6.33 Million Holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 18.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 206,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,298 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $6,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 412.5% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 20,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $662,811.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 635,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,817,561.82. This represents a 3.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 6,067 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $209,311.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,600,851.50. This represents a 7.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,837 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,583 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIBK stock opened at $31.52 on Friday. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.16 and a fifty-two week high of $36.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.84.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 7.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.46%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.14.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

