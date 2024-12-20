Barclays PLC Has $6.43 Million Position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,525 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.08% of Alamos Gold worth $6,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 317,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 277,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,373,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,921,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 100,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 42,737 shares during the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold Trading Up 0.3 %

Alamos Gold stock opened at $18.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.41 and a 200-day moving average of $18.44. Alamos Gold Inc. has a one year low of $11.24 and a one year high of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.15.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $360.90 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.06.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AGI

About Alamos Gold

(Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.