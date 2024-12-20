Barclays PLC Has $6.49 Million Holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 135.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,914 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.20% of California Water Service Group worth $6,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 255.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in California Water Service Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 64,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,512,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

California Water Service Group Stock Performance

CWT opened at $45.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.50. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $43.50 and a 1 year high of $56.25.

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $299.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.55 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on California Water Service Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Read Our Latest Report on CWT

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael B. Luu sold 985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $50,727.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,231. This trade represents a 4.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About California Water Service Group

(Free Report)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.