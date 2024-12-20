Barclays PLC Increases Holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Barclays PLC increased its position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 172.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,851 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $6,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in American States Water during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 18,820.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in American States Water during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in American States Water by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in American States Water by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AWR opened at $79.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.00 and its 200 day moving average is $80.63. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. American States Water has a 1 year low of $66.03 and a 1 year high of $87.50.

American States Water Announces Dividend

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $161.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 13.53%. American States Water’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.4655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on AWR shares. StockNews.com downgraded American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of American States Water in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company.

American States Water Company Profile

(Free Report)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Further Reading

