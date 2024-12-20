Barclays PLC Increases Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,449 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,666 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.07% of Allison Transmission worth $5,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 187,422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,225,000 after buying an additional 16,893 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 36,851.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 25,796 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 139.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 4.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,072 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 12.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 683,831 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,903,000 after purchasing an additional 77,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Insider Activity at Allison Transmission

In other news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $235,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,286.60. This represents a 19.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 1,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $207,207.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,303,856.58. This trade represents a 1.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,380 shares of company stock worth $2,830,837 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Stock Up 0.3 %

ALSN opened at $107.22 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.19 and a 52 week high of $122.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.98.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.08 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 51.13%. Allison Transmission’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.63.

Read Our Latest Report on Allison Transmission

About Allison Transmission

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.