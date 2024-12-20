Barclays PLC Increases Stake in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 658,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,440 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $5,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rush Island Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,999,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,001,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,756,000 after acquiring an additional 538,330 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the second quarter worth $3,921,000. DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 20.1% during the second quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 1,893,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,701,000 after acquiring an additional 316,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 354.8% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 220,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 171,905 shares during the period. 83.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apartment Investment and Management Stock Performance

NYSE:AIV opened at $8.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average is $8.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52-week low of $7.06 and a 52-week high of $9.48.

Apartment Investment and Management Announces Dividend

Apartment Investment and Management ( NYSE:AIV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 119.76% and a negative return on equity of 68.04%. The company had revenue of $53.16 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -58.38%.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco’s mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

