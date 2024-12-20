Barclays PLC Increases Stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,432 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $6,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 298.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Ingredion by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 206,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,720,000 after acquiring an additional 12,918 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 57.9% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, &PARTNERS purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the second quarter worth about $285,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INGR shares. Stephens upgraded Ingredion to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Ingredion from $147.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ingredion from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $145.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ingredion from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.17.

Insider Activity at Ingredion

In other news, CFO James D. Gray sold 54,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.76, for a total transaction of $8,052,574.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,795 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,794.20. This represents a 81.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total transaction of $721,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,454,105.94. The trade was a 13.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,198 shares of company stock valued at $9,702,461 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Price Performance

INGR opened at $138.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.11. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $106.03 and a 12-month high of $155.44.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 17.75%. Ingredion’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

