Barclays PLC Increases Stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 102.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 276,463 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 140,237 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $6,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in NetScout Systems by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,098,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,388,000 after buying an additional 109,569 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 224,935.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,056,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,913 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.9% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,275,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,333,000 after purchasing an additional 35,811 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 10.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,165,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,348,000 after purchasing an additional 108,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 375.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,100,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,128,000 after purchasing an additional 868,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTCT opened at $21.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.34. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $24.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.58.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,500 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,489 shares in the company, valued at $905,865.48. The trade was a 13.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

