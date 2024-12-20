Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Stake Raised by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Barclays were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Barclays in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,647,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Barclays in the third quarter worth $3,276,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 11.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,007,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,690,000 after acquiring an additional 426,815 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Barclays during the second quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Barclays by 20.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 44,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCS opened at $12.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.06. Barclays PLC has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on Barclays in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Further Reading

