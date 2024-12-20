Barclays PLC Purchases 14,867 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 319.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,867 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $6,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Enstar Group in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Enstar Group by 248.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enstar Group stock opened at $322.79 on Friday. Enstar Group Limited has a 12-month low of $262.54 and a 12-month high of $348.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Enstar Group ( NASDAQ:ESGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The insurance provider reported $8.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 73.26% and a return on equity of 17.33%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Enstar Group in a research report on Saturday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

