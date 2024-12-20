Barclays PLC Purchases 31,295 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 187.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,295 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $6,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 37,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 568,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,490,000 after acquiring an additional 185,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 39,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $95.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.10. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.52 and a 52-week high of $138.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 11.53 and a current ratio of 11.53. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.30.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $76.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.30 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 52.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.23%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IIPR. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Compass Point raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.25.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

