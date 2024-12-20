Barclays PLC Purchases 322,986 Shares of Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC – Free Report) by 166.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 516,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 322,986 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 1.07% of Diversified Energy worth $5,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Diversified Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,983,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diversified Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 108,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $927,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Diversified Energy by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,634,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.
Diversified Energy Price Performance
Shares of DEC opened at $14.77 on Friday. Diversified Energy Company PLC has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $17.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.05 and a 200 day moving average of $13.64.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Diversified Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Diversified Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.
About Diversified Energy
Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.
