Barclays PLC Purchases 8,275 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 71.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,275 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.06% of Medpace worth $6,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Medpace by 7.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 752,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,337,000 after buying an additional 50,312 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 443,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,692,000 after acquiring an additional 122,800 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 415,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,612,000 after acquiring an additional 109,886 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Medpace by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 403,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,343,000 after purchasing an additional 143,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Medpace by 2.6% during the third quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,060,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $335.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.72 and a 12 month high of $459.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $339.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $366.67.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.24. Medpace had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 50.87%. The firm had revenue of $533.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEDP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.56.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

