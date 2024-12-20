Barclays PLC Raises Holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 239.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 273,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,667 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $6,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 582.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $163,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 363,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,493,055.29. This represents a 1.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 11,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total value of $322,217.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,573.70. This trade represents a 48.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,781 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,665. Company insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Report on KTOS
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $25.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.22. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.71 and a 1 year high of $28.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 256.03 and a beta of 1.07.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kratos Defense & Security Solutions
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Micron Stock Under $100: Seize the AI-Driven Upside
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- AI’s Next Big Winners: 3 Small-Cap Stocks to Watch in 2025
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- SolarEdge Stock Climbs Back: Goldman Sachs Sees 40% Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.