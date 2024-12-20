Barclays PLC Raises Holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 239.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 273,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,667 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $6,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 582.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $163,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 363,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,493,055.29. This represents a 1.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 11,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total value of $322,217.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,573.70. This trade represents a 48.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,781 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,665. Company insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KTOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, September 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $25.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.22. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.71 and a 1 year high of $28.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 256.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

