Barclays PLC Raises Stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 309.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,386 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.18% of Sensient Technologies worth $6,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SXT. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,694,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $135,902,000 after buying an additional 60,622 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,208,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,683,000 after acquiring an additional 39,290 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sensient Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 590,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,342,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 541,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,211,000 after purchasing an additional 27,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 206,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

Sensient Technologies Trading Down 1.1 %

Sensient Technologies stock opened at $73.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.51. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $55.02 and a 52 week high of $82.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The business had revenue of $392.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.64 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.47%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael C. Geraghty sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $321,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,938,968.64. This trade represents a 9.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

