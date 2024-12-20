Barclays PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) by 382.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.19% of Seaboard worth $5,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SEB. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seaboard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Seaboard in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Seaboard by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seaboard in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Seaboard in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. 22.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SEB opened at $2,453.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -745.86 and a beta of 0.35. Seaboard Co. has a 52 week low of $2,413.00 and a 52 week high of $3,796.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Seaboard ( NYSEAMERICAN:SEB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($153.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter. Seaboard had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -273.56%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Seaboard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

