Barclays PLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 276,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,624 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,384,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,174,000 after buying an additional 7,203,276 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,237,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,644,000 after buying an additional 6,443,351 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,625,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,874,000 after buying an additional 2,642,472 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,768,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,438,000.

GOVT opened at $22.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.95.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

