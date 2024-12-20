Barclays PLC Sells 15,778 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 405,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,778 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $6,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 129.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,962,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,681,000 after buying an additional 2,799,434 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 9.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,066,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,114,000 after acquiring an additional 184,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 5.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,014,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,311,000 after purchasing an additional 110,162 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 12.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,828,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,300,000 after purchasing an additional 198,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 71.8% in the second quarter. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,632,000 after purchasing an additional 418,321 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $19.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.83. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $35.95. The firm has a market cap of $903.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 0.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PCRX. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

