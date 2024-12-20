Barclays PLC Sells 48,545 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Barclays PLC cut its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,545 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.07% of Brixmor Property Group worth $5,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 19.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 178,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of BRX stock opened at $27.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.41. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.80 and a 1 year high of $30.67.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.21). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 25.81%. The company had revenue of $320.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $25.50 to $27.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $738,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 315,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,305,218.16. This represents a 7.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

