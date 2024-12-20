Barclays PLC Sells 833,336 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 90.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 833,336 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $6,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 71.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 665.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWJ opened at $66.39 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $60.62 and a 12-month high of $73.24. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.98 and its 200 day moving average is $69.21.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

