Barclays PLC Trims Stock Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Barclays PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,959 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.06% of Encompass Health worth $5,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 387.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in Encompass Health by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 58.9% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EHC shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Encompass Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.11.

Encompass Health Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE EHC opened at $93.83 on Friday. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $65.80 and a 52 week high of $104.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.86.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.43%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

