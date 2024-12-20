BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 7,397 Shares of Fractyl Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GUTS)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Fractyl Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GUTS – Free Report) by 54.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,397 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Fractyl Health were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Fractyl Health in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fractyl Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Beta Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fractyl Health in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fractyl Health in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Fractyl Health by 56.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 29,262 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Harith Rajagopalan sold 96,517 shares of Fractyl Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $238,396.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 491,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,582.63. The trade was a 16.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay David Caplan sold 64,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $158,566.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,253.68. This represents a 29.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Fractyl Health Stock Down 4.2 %

GUTS stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $87.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.23. Fractyl Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50.

Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Fractyl Health, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Fractyl Health Profile

Fractyl Health, Inc, a metabolic therapeutics company, develops therapies for the treatment of type 2 diabetes (T2D) and obesity. The company develops Revita DMR System (Revita), an outpatient procedural therapy designed to durably modify duodenal dysfunction, a pathologic consequence of a high fat and high sugar diet, which can initiate T2D and obesity in humans.

