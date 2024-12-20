BNP Paribas Financial Markets Lowers Stake in Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets decreased its position in Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Free Report) by 64.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,702 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Clipper Realty were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLPR. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 23.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 255,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 47,740 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Clipper Realty by 192.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 78,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 51,819 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Clipper Realty by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Clipper Realty by 280.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 20,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Clipper Realty by 25.6% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the period. 37.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of CLPR opened at $6.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.46 million, a PE ratio of -20.69 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.84. Clipper Realty Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $7.12.
Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.
