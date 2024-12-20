BNP Paribas Financial Markets Reduces Stake in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Free Report) by 96.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 267,985 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in NGL Energy Partners were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 68,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 6,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners Stock Performance

NYSE NGL opened at $4.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.52. NGL Energy Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average of $4.59. The stock has a market cap of $629.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.75.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners ( NYSE:NGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.20). NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a positive return on equity of 77.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NGL Energy Partners LP will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

