BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,692 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BOKF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in BOK Financial by 4,370,260.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 218,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,025,000 after acquiring an additional 218,513 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in BOK Financial by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 126,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,567,000 after buying an additional 13,175 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the second quarter valued at about $147,000. 34.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOKF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $116.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.40.

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $108.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. BOK Financial Co. has a one year low of $77.86 and a one year high of $121.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.18.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $888.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.43 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 13.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.36%.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.83, for a total transaction of $235,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,268,061.47. The trade was a 4.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 56.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

