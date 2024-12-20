BRP (TSE:DOO) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$82.81 and traded as low as C$72.59. BRP shares last traded at C$74.46, with a volume of 313,557 shares changing hands.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of BRP from C$100.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on BRP from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$91.00 to C$86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of BRP from C$101.00 to C$90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$89.83.
BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.
