Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Holdings Boosted by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Carter’s by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 405 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Carter’s in the third quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 431.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 595 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 221.2% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period.

Carter’s stock opened at $54.62 on Friday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.27 and a 12-month high of $88.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRI. Citigroup raised shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Carter’s from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.67.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

