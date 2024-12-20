Celanese Corporation Elects Christopher Kuehn to its Board of Directors

Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE), a global chemical and specialty materials company, has recently appointed Christopher Kuehn as a new member of its Board of Directors. Kuehn, currently serving as the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Trane Technologies plc, is set to join the Celanese Board starting January 1, 2025, increasing the total number of board members to 12, with 11 being independent.

In his present role at Trane Technologies, Mr. Kuehn oversees global finance functions, including investor relations, financial planning and analysis, treasury, business unit finance, and more. Prior to his current position, he held key financial roles at prominent companies such as Ingersoll Rand plc and Whirlpool Corporation.

Kuehn brings a wealth of experience to Celanese, having started his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP and holding various senior finance positions throughout his career. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the State University of New York College at Geneseo and an M.B.A. from the University of Rochester. Additionally, he is a licensed CPA in New York.

Kim Rucker, the Lead Independent Director at Celanese Corporation, expressed the board’s enthusiasm in welcoming Kuehn, emphasizing his extensive financial and risk management expertise. She highlighted that his current role as a CFO managing a broad range of financial disciplines will bring valuable insights to the board.

Mr. Kuehn is expected to seek re-election at the company’s 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Celanese, known for providing specialty material solutions across various industries and applications, continues to focus on sustainability and creating value for stakeholders while growing its portfolio of sustainable products.

Celanese Corporation, a Fortune 500 company employing around 12,400 individuals globally, disclosed 2023 net sales of $10.9 billion.

It is anticipated that Mr. Kuehn’s diverse experience and financial acumen will further strengthen Celanese’s strategic direction and contribute to its continued growth and success in the industry.

