Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.63 and traded as low as $1.37. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. shares last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 14,702 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.
