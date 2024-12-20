Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.63 and traded as low as $1.37. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. shares last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 14,702 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd. alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CTHR

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Up 3.0 %

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.63. The company has a market cap of $4.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.44.

(Get Free Report)

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.