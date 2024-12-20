CLS (LON:CLI) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 90.50 ($1.13) and traded as low as GBX 77.80 ($0.97). CLS shares last traded at GBX 78.60 ($0.98), with a volume of 572,462 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 114 ($1.42) price target on shares of CLS in a research report on Monday, September 2nd.
View Our Latest Stock Report on CLS
CLS Trading Down 0.4 %
About CLS
CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. It also invests in a hotel and other corporate investments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CLS
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Micron Stock Under $100: Seize the AI-Driven Upside
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- AI’s Next Big Winners: 3 Small-Cap Stocks to Watch in 2025
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- SolarEdge Stock Climbs Back: Goldman Sachs Sees 40% Upside
Receive News & Ratings for CLS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.