CLS (LON:CLI) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 90.50 ($1.13) and traded as low as GBX 77.80 ($0.97). CLS shares last traded at GBX 78.60 ($0.98), with a volume of 572,462 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 114 ($1.42) price target on shares of CLS in a research report on Monday, September 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £311.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.61 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 88.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 90.50.

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. It also invests in a hotel and other corporate investments.

