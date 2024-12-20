Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Announces Agreement for Warrant Exchange**

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITA) recently disclosed in an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 17, 2024, that an agreement had been reached for a significant exchange involving Private Placement Warrants. The transaction is related to the proposed business combination among Coliseum Acquisition Corp., Rain Enhancement Technologies, Inc. (RET), Rain Enhancement Technologies Holdco, Inc. (Holdco), Rainwater Merger Sub 1, Inc., and Rainwater Merger Sub 2A, Inc.

Get alerts:

Coliseum Acquisition Sponsor, LLC, the previous sponsor, and Berto, LLC, the new sponsor, entered into a Warrant Exchange Agreement with Coliseum Acquisition Corp. and Holdco. This agreement entails the exchange of all 3,225,000 outstanding Private Placement Warrants for shares of Holdco Class A Common Stock, at an exchange ratio of 0.25 shares per warrant. The Private Placement Warrants were initially exercisable for Class A ordinary shares of Coliseum Acquisition Corp. at an exercise price of $11.50 per share. Post-exchange, Holdco will issue 806,250 shares of Holdco Class A Common Stock to the former warrant holders, resulting in the cancellation of the warrants.

The shares issued as part of the exchange will be subject to a two-year lockup period post-closing of the Business Combination. This lockup aligns with the terms of a previously announced lock-up agreement that includes other key parties. While the filing provides insights into the agreement, the complete details are available in the full text of the form of Warrant Exchange Agreement included as Exhibit 10.1 to the Current Report on Form 8-K.

Additionally, the news of this agreement comes in the context of the ongoing Business Combination Agreement entered into by Coliseum Acquisition Corp., RET, Holdco, and other involved entities. Shareholders of Coliseum Acquisition Corp. are actively considering the business combination. Further information and documentation related to the Business Combination can be accessed through the Registration Statement on Form S-4, along with the Proxy Statement/Prospectus.

Investors and security holders are encouraged to review the relevant documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to gain a thorough understanding of the Business Combination and associated implications. These documents, including the Proxy Statement/Prospectus, highlight crucial information for shareholders to make informed decisions regarding the proposed combination.

The completion of this warrant exchange agreement marks a significant step in the ongoing business trajectory of Coliseum Acquisition Corp. and its planned merger actions with Rain Enhancement Technologies. Investors and stakeholders await further updates as the process unfolds, with more details becoming available on the official SEC website and through filings made by the involved parties.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Coliseum Acquisition’s 8K filing here.

Coliseum Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Articles