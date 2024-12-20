Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Commerce Bancshares worth $6,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBSH. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $436,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 135,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $197,000. &PARTNERS purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $396,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CBSH shares. Raymond James downgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $68.50 price objective on Commerce Bancshares and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.07.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total value of $34,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,265.75. The trade was a 2.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David W. Kemper sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $1,853,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,151,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,170,189.32. This represents a 2.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,398 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,665 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBSH opened at $62.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.77. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.09 and a twelve month high of $72.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.07.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.07. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $421.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.85 million. As a group, analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 28.13%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

