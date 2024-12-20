Contrasting Innovex International (NYSE:INVX) & Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NASDAQ:SEI)

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NASDAQ:SEI – Get Free Report) and Innovex International (NYSE:INVX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.4% of Solaris Energy Infrastructure shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.7% of Solaris Energy Infrastructure shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Innovex International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Solaris Energy Infrastructure and Innovex International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solaris Energy Infrastructure 4.80% 6.66% 4.12% Innovex International 12.31% -0.73% -0.61%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solaris Energy Infrastructure 0 0 2 0 3.00 Innovex International 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Solaris Energy Infrastructure and Innovex International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure currently has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.91%. Innovex International has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.28%. Given Innovex International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Innovex International is more favorable than Solaris Energy Infrastructure.

Volatility & Risk

Solaris Energy Infrastructure has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innovex International has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Solaris Energy Infrastructure and Innovex International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solaris Energy Infrastructure $280.14 million 5.75 $24.34 million $0.44 60.39 Innovex International $550.34 million 1.58 $600,000.00 $1.41 9.15

Solaris Energy Infrastructure has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Innovex International. Innovex International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Solaris Energy Infrastructure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Solaris Energy Infrastructure beats Innovex International on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solaris Energy Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. designs and manufactures specialized equipment for oil and natural gas operators in the United States. The company provides mobile proppant and fluid management systems, as well as last mile logistics management services. It offers systems, mobilization, and last mile logistics services that are used to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water and/or chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites. The company is also involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility. In addition, it develops Railtronix, an inventory management software; and all-electric equipment that automates the low pressure section of oil and gas well completion sites. The company serves exploration and production, and oilfield services industries. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Innovex International

Innovex Downhole Solutions Inc. designs, manufactures and installs mission-critical drilling & deployment, well construction, completion, production and fishing & intervention solutions to support upstream onshore and offshore activities. Innovex Downhole Solutions Inc., formerly known as Dril-Quip, is based in HOUSTON.

