Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.11 and traded as low as $0.06. Corus Entertainment shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 3,030 shares trading hands.

Corus Entertainment Stock Down 5.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.79.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment consists of specialty television networks, conventional television stations, digital and streaming platforms, a social digital agency, and a social media creator network; and provides technology and media services.

