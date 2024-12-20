Covestor Ltd Has $994,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,339 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.6% of Covestor Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $223.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $205.11 and a 200 day moving average of $190.98. The company has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.05 and a 52-week high of $233.00.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,171,900. The trade was a 3.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,034,534 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,883,872 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.00.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

